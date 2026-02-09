Nifty above 25,800 level; realty shares advance
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 398.45 points or 0.48% to 83,978.85. The Nifty 50 index rose 144.65 points or 0.56% to 25,838.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.98%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,979 shares rose and 1,152 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.71% to 12.15. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,902.80, at a premium of 64.8 points as compared with the spot at 25,838.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 53.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 2.38% to 844.45. The index rose 3.02% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (up 5.87%), Anant Raj (up 3.75%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.57%), Lodha Developers (up 2.53%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.44%), Sobha (up 2.05%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.93%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.53%), DLF (up 1.16%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.77%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kalyan Jewellers India zoomed 11.91% after its consolidated net profit surged 90.24% to Rs 416.29 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by a 42.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,343.4 crore compared to the same period last year.
Shipping Corporation of India jumped 14.91% after the company reported a 436.24% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.97 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,611.67 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST