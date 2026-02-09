Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade as investors sentiment remained optimistic following the recently signed India- US trade deal agreement. market participants will track earnings reports, schedule to announced later today. Nifty traded above 25,800 level.

PSU Bank shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 346.07 points or 0.41% to 83,934.31. The Nifty 50 index added 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,813.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.54%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,785 shares rose and 1,054 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Earnings to Watch:

Zydus Lifesciences(up 0.93%), Aurobindo Pharma(down 0.39%), All Time Plastics(up 3.30%), Amber Enterprises India(up 3.19%), Bajaj Electricals(up 2.95%), Bata India(up 2.33%), Enviro Infra Engineers(up 5.08%), PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery(up 2.92%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals(up 1.33%), Happiest Minds Technologies(up 2.04%), Navin Fluorine International(up 2.02%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 4.76%), The Ramco Cements(up 2.44%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company(up 2.12%), Trident(up 3.18%), and Vadilal Industries (up 0.87%)will release quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.23% to 9,162.80. The index declined 0.51% in past trading session.

State Bank of India (up 5.48%), Bank of India (up 3.31%), Indian Bank (up 3.01%), UCO Bank (up 1.86%) and Central Bank of India (up 1.81%) Union Bank of India (up 1.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.59%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.23%), Canara Bank (up 1.21%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.18%) advanced.

Stock in Spotlight:

Atul Auto surged 10.04% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

