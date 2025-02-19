Sensex, Nifty pare all gains; IT shares slide

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 216.52 points or 0.29% to 75,750.87. The Nifty 50 index declined 70.35 points or 0.31% to 22,871.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.93%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,708 shares rose and 1,199 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The unemployment rate in India for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas dropped to 6.4% in the October-December quarter of 2024, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO). This was unchanged on a quarterly basis. Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas was flat at 5.8% in October-December 2024 as compared to the rate of the same quarter a year ago.
The rate was 5.7% in JulySeptember 2024. The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas dropped to 8.1% in October-December 2024 from 8.6% in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 8.4% in July-September 2024.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 1.44% to 40,868. The index rose 0.95% in the past trading session.
LTIMindtree (down 3.24%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.29%), Infosys (down 1.85%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.9%), HCL Technologies (down 0.85%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%) declined.
On the other hand, persistent systems (up 1.77%), Mphasis (up 1.51%) and Coforge (up 0.86%) edged higher.
Numbers to Track:
MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were added 0.19% to Rs 86,278.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 107.02.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.560.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.70% to $76.37 a barrel.
