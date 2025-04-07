Sensex nosedive 2,932; metal shares tumble for 3rd day; VIX spurts 56.10%

Metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 2,932.17 points or 3.86% to 72,461.11. The Nifty 50 index tanked 958.70 points or 4.19% to 21,945.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 4.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 6.28%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 306 shares rose and 3,415 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 56.10% to 21.47.
Economy:
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, according to the latest data from the RBI.
For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.158 billion to $565.014 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.793 billion during the week ended March 28. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.176 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.413 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index tanked 7.93% to 7,747.20. The index plummeted 14.67% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 13.76%), Tata Steel (down 9.27%), Hindustan Copper (down 9.19%), National Aluminium Company (down 9.04%), Steel Authority of India (down 7.34%), Vedanta (down 7.32%), JSW Steel (down 6.79%), Hindalco Industries (down 6.48%), NMDC (down 6.47%) and Hindustan Zinc (down 6.23%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Godrej Properties dropped 6.86%. The company has entered into an agreement for development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai. This project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 4.4 lakh square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 1,350 crore.
Bajel Projects lost 7.09%. The companys board of directors has appointed Nitesh Bhandari as chief financial officer (CFO) & joint president of the company, effective from 1 May 2025.
KSB fell 5.28%. The company has received letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 14 crore from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency. It secured another letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 49 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.
