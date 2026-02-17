Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services group chief risk officer, S. Anantharaman steps down

Jio Financial Services group chief risk officer, S. Anantharaman steps down

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Jio Financial Services announced that S. Anantharaman has resigned as Group Chief Risk Officer, effective at the close of business hours on 20 March 2026.

Following this, the board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as a group chief risk officer for a term of 5 years, effective 23 March 2026.

Sandeep Khetan is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with over 24 years of extensive experience in banking, specialized in credit appraisal, credit risk, market risk and operational risk.

Sandeep Khetan joined the company on 30 July 2025 as Head Integrated Risk Management. In his current role, he has been instrumental in institutionalizing a unified risk governance architecture across the lending, insurance, and payments ecosystem, aligning risk frameworks and internal controls to build a robust, tech driven 'Second Line of Defence' for the group.

 

Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 23 years at ICICI Bank, where he headed the various functions while leading and building high performing teams. During his overall banking career, his areas of expertise and specialization include credit & policy function, (for SME, MSME & supply chain financing segments), retail and business banking distribution. Given his vast experience, he has developed an expertise to manage scale, integrate complex risk frameworks and leverage technology for predictive risk management.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.08% to end at Rs 262.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

