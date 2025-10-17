Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by optimism around corporate earnings recovery and steady foreign fund inflows. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. IT shares declined after gaining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 411.12 points or 0.49% to 83,955.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 58.50 points or 0.23% to 25,643.80.

In the broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,609 shares rose and 2,484 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.60% to 34,960.90. The index added 1% in the past two trading sessions.

Wipro (down 5.3%), Mphasis (down 3.11%), Infosys (down 2.28%), Coforge (down 2%), HCL Technologies (down 1.67%), Persistent Systems (down 1.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.39%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.35%), LTIMindtree (down 0.22%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.02%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.12% to 6.495 from the previous close of 6.507.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.9500 compared with its close of 87.9600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.23% to Rs 131,441.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 98.23.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 3.952.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 65 cents or 1.06% to $60.41 a barrel.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

M&M gains on tieup with Brazilian firm to Bring C-390 Millennium to India

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

