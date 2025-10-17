Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 88.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Atul Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 October 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 88.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.83% to Rs.1,371.80. Volumes stood at 6.68 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 27.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.21% to Rs.2,005.00. Volumes stood at 26984 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd registered volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27971 shares. The stock rose 2.32% to Rs.5,963.00. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 8.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.30% to Rs.7,328.00. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd notched up volume of 33.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.56% to Rs.2,519.50. Volumes stood at 7.16 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

