Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, ending a four-session losing streak on the final trading day of the year, as bargain hunting lifted indices despite ongoing concerns over sustained foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous three consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 419.46 points or 0.50% to 85,101.84. The Nifty 50 index jumped 154.65 points or 0.60% to 26,091.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.94%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,737 shares rose and 1,246 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Maharashtra

Maharashtra allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am on New Year's Eve

bandar apna dost, youtube channel

This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

PSU Bank index soars 31% in 2025; outperforms Nifty for 5th straight year

Real estate

Mumbai registrations hit 14-year high in 2025, ₹1-2 cr homes drive sales

Nifty, Sensex were trading higher on December 31

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 448 pts, Nifty tops 26,100; SMIDs gain; PSU Bank, Metal shares lead

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.04% to 9.38. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,254, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 26,091.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.31% to 881.20. The index declined 0.44% in the previous three consecutive trading session.

Anant Raj (up 2.19%), Godrej Properties (up 1.55%), Sobha (up 1.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.38%) and DLF (up 1.26%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.08%), Lodha Developers (up 0.88%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.57%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.12%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Waaree Energies rose 0.92%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer.

Shakti Pumps India rose 3.81% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

ZF Steering Gear India surged 6.84% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems, has secured a significant order worth Rs 151 crore for its renewable energy business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Pharma to consider issuance of secured NCDs on January 5

Torrent Pharma to consider issuance of secured NCDs on January 5

Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 170.25 cr

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 170.25 cr

BSE SME Nanta Tech tunes into Dalal Street with a confident debut

BSE SME Nanta Tech tunes into Dalal Street with a confident debut

Waaree Energies gains on 1,500-MW solar module order

Waaree Energies gains on 1,500-MW solar module order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon