Waaree Energies gains on 1,500-MW solar module order

Waaree Energies gains on 1,500-MW solar module order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Waaree Energies rose 1.21% to Rs 3,016 after the company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer.

The supply is scheduled to be executed in FY27.

Waaree Energies reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

