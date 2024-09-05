SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2024. JM Financial Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SEPC Ltd surged 11.45% to Rs 29.19 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd spiked 7.75% to Rs 131.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd soared 7.50% to Rs 311. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd rose 6.94% to Rs 3385. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6027 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd spurt 6.88% to Rs 2105.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30939 shares in the past one month.

