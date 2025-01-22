Business Standard

Sequent Scientific receives CCI approval for composite scheme of amalgamation

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Sequent Scientific announced that the Competition Commission of India vide its letter dated 21 January 2025 has approved the composite Scheme of amalgamation amongst Sequent Scientific, Symed Labs, Vandana Life Sciences, Appcure Labs, Vindhya Pharma (India), S.V. Labs, Vindhya Organics, Viyash Life Sciences, Geninn Life Sciences and Sequent Research and their respective shareholders and the creditors.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

