Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Polycab India at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Vijay Pandey (DIN:07434880) as an Additional Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

The Board also approved the appointment of Sumit Malhotra (DIN: 02183825) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

