Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 21 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales rise 4944.00% to Rs 25.22 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India reported to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4944.00% to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.220.50 4944 OPM %95.96-1016.00 -PBDT23.78-5.49 LP PBT23.62-5.58 LP NP20.03-5.28 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jan 21 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

