Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 57.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 57.70% to Rs 4011.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2543.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 114623.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110082.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.114623.45110082.446.104.996991.175026.385316.983508.664011.402543.65

