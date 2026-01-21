Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.250.1736.005.880.090.010.090.010.070.09

