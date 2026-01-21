Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.17 47 OPM %36.005.88 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.070.09 -22
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:32 PM IST