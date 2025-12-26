Friday, December 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

For services related to debit card procurement and personalization

Seshaasai Technologies has won a contract with a leading Public Sector Bank through a competitive tender floated by the bank for the procurement, processing, and personalization of debit cards and associated services.

The contract, which has been awarded to Seshaasai among other successful bidders is for a three year period from December 2025 to December 2028. The Company's revenues under this engagement will accrue in line with actual allocations and volumes executed. This development marks a continuation of Seshaasai's long-standing relationship with the bank, with the Company having consistently supplied cards and related services since 2020. The new contract also entails enhanced business, with higher card volumes compared to the previous cycles and expansion in scope, as the bank introduces new-age and premium payment solutions, including metal cards, biometric cards, dynamic CVV cards, and non-card wearable form factors, aimed at enhancing customer experience, security, and product differentiation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

