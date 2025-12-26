Friday, December 26, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade in negative terrain; pharma shares under pressure

Barometers trade in negative terrain; pharma shares under pressure

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early afternoon trade. Market witnessed subdued volatility and concentrated option open interest signaling limited near-term movement. Investors will keep track on FII outcome, domestic and global economic data, and global cues. Nifty hovered below 26,100 level.

Pharma shares tumbled for third straight session.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 308.73 points or 0.36% to 85,104.61. The Nifty 50 index dropped 79.30 points or 0.30% to 26,063.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,848 shares rose and 2,140 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Battery

US revives graphite mining amid battery boom, China trade tensions

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Dec-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Stocks to Buy by Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's top picks: TCS, SBI, Biocon, Dalmia Bharat & others

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray, Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra 2025: Thackeray cousins unite, Mahayuti gains in local polls

RBL Bank stock sees 'Triple Top' on technical charts; a bearish reversal chart pattern in general.

RBL Bank stock sees 'Triple Top' on charts; time to worry? Experts say this

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.48% to 9.15. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,081.50, at a premium of 18.15 points as compared with the spot at 26,063.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 285 lakh contracts at the 26,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 196.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index declined 0.39% to 22,668.10. The index declined 1.13% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.66%), Piramal Pharma (down 1.29%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.79%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.75%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.67%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.65%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.61%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.53%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.5%) and Lupin (down 0.1%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC rose 0.95%. The company announced the commercial operation of the remaining 13 MW of its 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra, taking the project to full capacity.

Apollo Micro Systems climbed 2.17% after the company received orders amounting to Rs 100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Panacea Biotec surged 14.66% after it has received an award from the United Nations International Childrens Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the supply of its WHO pre-qualified pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT, for 20232027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Astra Microwave gains after MoU with Bharat Electronics

Astra Microwave gains after MoU with Bharat Electronics

CESC subsidiary bags 180 MW round-the-clock renewable power contract from REMC

CESC subsidiary bags 180 MW round-the-clock renewable power contract from REMC

Prakash Steelage Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prakash Steelage Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Astra Microwave Products signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

Astra Microwave Products signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

Dilip Buildcon secures LoA for Rs 3,400 cr road project

Dilip Buildcon secures LoA for Rs 3,400 cr road project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentTitan Stock PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon