Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.09% to Rs 2.23 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.09% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.234.38 -49 OPM %5.835.48 -PBDT0.130.24 -46 PBT0.130.24 -46 NP0.100.18 -44
