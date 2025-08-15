Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 776.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1277.39% to Rs 35.95 croreNet profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance rose 776.79% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1277.39% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.952.61 1277 OPM %24.0931.42 -PBDT7.460.80 833 PBT6.850.70 879 NP4.910.56 777
