Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 17.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.93% to Rs 4.79 croreNet profit of Orient Tradelink declined 17.86% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.93% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.793.26 47 OPM %16.2832.82 -PBDT0.801.08 -26 PBT0.620.75 -17 NP0.460.56 -18
