Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.43% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.280.81 -65 OPM %10.7128.40 -PBDT0.030.21 -86 PBT0.010.18 -94 NP0.010.18 -94
