Mihika Industries standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore
Net profit of Mihika Industries rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080 0 OPM %-87.500 -PBDT0.190.04 375 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.140.03 367
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

