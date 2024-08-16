Mihika Industries standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Mihika Industries rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080 0 OPM %-87.500 -PBDT0.190.04 375 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.140.03 367
