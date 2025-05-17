Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 17527.25 croreNet profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 3.75% to Rs 1614.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 17527.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17318.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.93% to Rs 5640.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6060.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 67942.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68589.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17527.2517318.10 1 67942.3868589.79 -1 OPM %14.4514.56 -13.1813.31 - PBDT2705.752817.46 -4 9696.6110447.81 -7 PBT2175.402259.62 -4 7591.358239.87 -8 NP1614.351677.17 -4 5640.216060.04 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content