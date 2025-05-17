Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products rose 17.46% to Rs 28.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 77.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5696.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4828.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1639.161376.55 19 5696.694828.44 18 OPM %3.143.12 -2.973.13 - PBDT40.8736.14 13 119.93124.01 -3 PBT36.8132.17 14 103.26108.10 -4 NP28.4524.22 17 77.4081.13 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content