Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 17.46% to Rs 28.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1639.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 77.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5696.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4828.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1639.161376.55 19 5696.694828.44 18 OPM %3.143.12 -2.973.13 - PBDT40.8736.14 13 119.93124.01 -3 PBT36.8132.17 14 103.26108.10 -4 NP28.4524.22 17 77.4081.13 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 8.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon