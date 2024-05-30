Business Standard
Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 15.89% to Rs 127.87 crore
Net profit of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 127.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 592.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 626.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.87152.02 -16 592.38626.26 -5 OPM %2.07-3.58 -0.570.91 - PBDT1.78-6.42 LP -0.633.12 PL PBT-0.43-8.66 95 -9.53-5.83 -63 NP4.41-6.37 LP -18.64-3.23 -477
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

