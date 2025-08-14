Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 48.80 croreNet profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 18.33% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.8056.66 -14 OPM %14.8011.40 -PBDT2.332.44 -5 PBT1.120.79 42 NP0.710.60 18
