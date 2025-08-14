CCL International standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 8.60 croreNet profit of CCL International rose 280.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.606.84 26 OPM %12.4414.33 -PBDT1.160.83 40 PBT0.540.17 218 NP0.570.15 280
