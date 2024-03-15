Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shakti Pumps hits the roof after bagging work contract from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1281.55 after the company announced that it has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA) for a project worth Rs 93 crore.
The project involves setting up 3,500 solar photovoltaic water pumping system (SPWPS) at various locations across the state of Maharashtra under Component‐B of PM‐KUSUM scheme.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The project has to be completed within a period of 120 days from the date of issue of work order.
Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer of stainless-steel pumps & energy efficient motors. The company holds dominating position in domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35% market share in KUSUM scheme.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in Q3 FY24 which is steeply higher than Rs 11.2 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operation jumped 57% YoY to Rs 495.62 crore recorded in the third quarter of FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shakti Pumps bags order worth Rs 84 cr from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps bags Rs 73-cr order from HAREDA

Wipro, RailTel Corporation, One97 Communications, Shakti Pumps in focus

Nifty breaches 22,000 level, broader mkt fall continues

KSB Limited secures prestigious LOA for Solar Water Pumping Systems Under PM-KUSUM III Scheme

LTTS bags Rs 800 cr contract from Maharashtra State Cyber Department

RailTel Corp soars after bagging Rs 113 crore work order in Odisha

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 4.24%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 2.49%

US Market falls after hot inflation print

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon