Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 1636.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 315.36% to Rs 634.59 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 1636.64% to Rs 101.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 315.36% to Rs 634.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales634.59152.78 315 OPM %23.449.95 -PBDT143.3712.14 1081 PBT138.457.35 1784 NP101.425.84 1637
