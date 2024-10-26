Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 638.12 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 56.91% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 638.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 494.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales638.12494.39 29 OPM %7.374.69 -PBDT29.9019.65 52 PBT23.0814.06 64 NP18.2811.65 57
