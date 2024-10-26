Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.18% to Rs 7.61 croreNet Loss of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 57.18% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.6117.77 -57 OPM %-626.94-196.45 -PBDT-9.99-26.65 63 PBT-13.99-29.76 53 NP-14.02-18.95 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content