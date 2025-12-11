Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 416.37 points or 0.49% to 84,807.64. The Nifty 50 index advanced 152.45 points or 0.59% to 25,910.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.40%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,660 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.45% to 10.65. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,007.40, at a premium of 96.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,910.45.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Parliament Session LIVE: Shah under pressure, used foul language as he has no answers, says Rahul

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

Samvardhana Motherson, Q2 results, auto components, operating margin, EV order book, brokerage estimates, greenfield projects

Samvardhana Motherson up 3% on huge volumes, hits 52-week high; here's why

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 70.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.90% to 22,765.65. The index jumped 1.07% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Divis Laboratories (up 2.93%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.46%), Laurus Labs (up 1.09%), Cipla (up 0.94%), Mankind Pharma (up 0.92%), Lupin (up 0.86%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.85%), Biocon (up 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.56%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.47%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 1.17%), Gland Pharma (down 0.74%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.46%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.39%. The company announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has unveiled plans for the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial single-dose vial.

Tata Steel added 1.23% after the companys board approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL), for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon