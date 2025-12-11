Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 416.37 points or 0.49% to 84,807.64. The Nifty 50 index advanced 152.45 points or 0.59% to 25,910.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.40%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,660 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.45% to 10.65. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,007.40, at a premium of 96.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,910.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 70.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.90% to 22,765.65. The index jumped 1.07% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Divis Laboratories (up 2.93%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.46%), Laurus Labs (up 1.09%), Cipla (up 0.94%), Mankind Pharma (up 0.92%), Lupin (up 0.86%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.85%), Biocon (up 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.56%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.47%) advanced.
On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 1.17%), Gland Pharma (down 0.74%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.46%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.39%. The company announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has unveiled plans for the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial single-dose vial.
Tata Steel added 1.23% after the companys board approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL), for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore.
