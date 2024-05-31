Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.50% to Rs 1.18 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shalimar Productions rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.50% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.180.802.092.1851.6926.259.097.340.610.210.190.160.570.190.100.100.570.190.070.07