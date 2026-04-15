Shanti Gold rises after strong FY26 operational update

Shanti Gold International rose 4.58% to Rs 192 after the company reported a robust operational performance for the quarter and full year ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong demand and elevated gold prices.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported volume growth of 25% YoY despite volatility in gold prices, reflecting resilient demand and strong client relationships. Revenue surged over 120% YoY during the quarter, supported by both higher volumes and favourable gold price trends. The company said this marked its strongest quarterly performance to date, aided by wedding season demand.

On a full-year basis, gold volumes rose 15% YoY in FY26, while revenues increased by more than 80% YoY, driven by steady demand from existing clients as well as new customer additions.

Operationally, Shanti Gold expanded its client network during the year, particularly gaining traction in northern region while strengthening relationships across India. The company noted that organised jewellery retailers are increasingly shifting towards large-scale manufacturers to streamline sourcing, benefiting players with strong design capabilities and manufacturing scale.

The company also highlighted its design-led approach and continuous product innovation as key factors supporting client retention and growth.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Shanti Gold International has built a pan-India presence, catering to both northern and southern markets through its expanding retail network.

On a standalone basis, Shanti Gold International reported 127.97% rise in net profit to Rs 40.08 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 17.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 636.93 crore, as against Rs 303.22 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 110.06% growth on a year-on-year basis.