Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 115.20 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 75.49% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.2089.85 28 OPM %9.768.21 -PBDT8.635.44 59 PBT7.444.23 76 NP5.373.06 75
