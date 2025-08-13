Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 29.01 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.0124.99 16 OPM %4.003.16 -PBDT1.050.67 57 PBT0.530.26 104 NP0.340.15 127
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content