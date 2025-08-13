Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 90.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.75% to Rs 27.82 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat declined 90.54% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.75% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.8247.76 -42 OPM %0.728.23 -PBDT0.574.21 -86 PBT0.394.00 -90 NP0.282.96 -91
