Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 117.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 52.66 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 250.13% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.63% to Rs 227.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 117.71% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.