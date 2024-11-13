Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 711.29 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 1.74% to Rs 78.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 711.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 762.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales711.29762.65 -7 OPM %14.7913.04 -PBDT120.09118.77 1 PBT106.12105.90 0 NP78.7180.10 -2
