Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 881.55 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 7.83% to Rs 81.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 881.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 689.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.881.55689.9912.0713.70128.56115.57111.64100.7781.3575.44

