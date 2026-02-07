Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 406.62 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 12.49% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 406.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 354.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.406.62354.7028.5229.01114.7499.7487.1475.1265.0257.80

