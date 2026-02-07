Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Geetanjali Credit and Capital reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

