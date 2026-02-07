Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 436.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 1611.67 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 436.24% to Rs 404.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 1611.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1315.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1611.671315.6042.0827.16698.29338.87426.9383.73404.9775.52

