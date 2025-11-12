Sharda Motor Industries standalone net profit declines 4.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 787.21 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 4.48% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales787.21711.29 11 OPM %12.8314.82 -PBDT118.25120.32 -2 PBT102.60106.34 -4 NP75.3978.93 -4
