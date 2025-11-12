Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit rises 387.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.31% to Rs 64.68 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft rose 387.58% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.31% to Rs 64.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.6838.43 68 OPM %16.163.93 -PBDT10.451.53 583 PBT10.451.53 583 NP7.461.53 388
