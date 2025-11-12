Epic Energy standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Epic Energy declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.69 9 OPM %33.3353.62 -PBDT0.250.37 -32 PBT0.240.33 -27 NP0.220.34 -35
