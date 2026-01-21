Shares of GRE Renew Enertech debut in MT group
The equity shares of GRE Renew Enertech(Scrip Code: 544682) are listed effective 21 January 2026and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:31 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 20% to the IPO price of Rs 105.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST