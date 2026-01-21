Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin signs licensing and supply agreement with Galenicum Health

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

For commercialization and distribution of Semaglutide

Lupin announced a licensing and supply agreement through its subsidiary Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA) with Galenicum Health, S.L.U. (Galenicum) for finished formulations of injectable Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

As per the agreement, Galenicum will oversee development, manufacturing and supply, while Lupin will handle regulatory submissions, approvals, and commercialization and distribution of Semaglutide across 23 countries globally, including Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Lupin is well-positioned to expand its leadership in diabetes care and obesity beyond India with this Semaglutide partnership.

Semaglutide is a generic form of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. It is mainly prescribed for adults with Type 2 Diabetes, alongside diet and exercise, and is also used for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions.

 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

