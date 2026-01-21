Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies inks managed IT services deal with Team Global Express

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) has been selected by Team Global Express, the largest multimodal logistics organization in Australia and New Zealand, to accelerate digital transformation with AI-powered solutions.

HCLTech's partnership with Team Global Express has grown rapidly. The new agreement consolidates the logistics major's multi-vendor IT landscape into a single, strategic partnership with HCLTech as the trusted advisor to drive efficiency, innovation and data-driven decision-making.

HCLTech will be responsible for end-to-end managed IT services for Team Global Express across applications, hybrid cloud infrastructure, networks, cybersecurity, digital workplace and service management. AI Force, HCLTech's GenAI-driven platform for service transformation, will drive automation, enhance compliance and elevate customer experience across Team Global Express' operations.

 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

