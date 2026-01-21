HCL Technologies inks managed IT services deal with Team Global Express

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) has been selected by Team Global Express, the largest multimodal logistics organization in Australia and New Zealand, to accelerate digital transformation with AI-powered solutions.

HCLTech's partnership with Team Global Express has grown rapidly. The new agreement consolidates the logistics major's multi-vendor IT landscape into a single, strategic partnership with HCLTech as the trusted advisor to drive efficiency, innovation and data-driven decision-making.

HCLTech will be responsible for end-to-end managed IT services for Team Global Express across applications, hybrid cloud infrastructure, networks, cybersecurity, digital workplace and service management. AI Force, HCLTech's GenAI-driven platform for service transformation, will drive automation, enhance compliance and elevate customer experience across Team Global Express' operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News