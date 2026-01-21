Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shares of Amagi Media Labs list in B group

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Amagi Media Labs (Scrip Code: 544679) are listed effective 21 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:28 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 23.81% compared to the issue price of Rs 361.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

